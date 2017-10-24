The First Models of the Wall between the US and Mexico are Ready

World | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 11:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The First Models of the Wall between the US and Mexico are Ready twitter.com

The first models of Donald Trump's wall are already constructed, Nova TV reported.

Nine months after the billionaire became president of the United States, he has still not even built a meter from the promised border with Mexico.

Six companies were invited to build wall models to be tested.

A total of eight variants of concrete and steel have been build as high as a 3-storey building. A 60-day trial will be conducted to check which wall is the most difficult to climb or dig up a tunnel.

Even if one of the models is selected, this will hardly be the start of the construction.

So far, Congress has not approved the USD 20 billion, which would be the cost of a wall and there is no money for the project.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Mexico, border, wall, models
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria