The First Models of the Wall between the US and Mexico are Ready

The first models of Donald Trump's wall are already constructed, Nova TV reported.

Nine months after the billionaire became president of the United States, he has still not even built a meter from the promised border with Mexico.

Six companies were invited to build wall models to be tested.

A total of eight variants of concrete and steel have been build as high as a 3-storey building. A 60-day trial will be conducted to check which wall is the most difficult to climb or dig up a tunnel.

Even if one of the models is selected, this will hardly be the start of the construction.

So far, Congress has not approved the USD 20 billion, which would be the cost of a wall and there is no money for the project.