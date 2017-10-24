London will Provide Free Offices for Entrepreneurs from Sofia

Temporary use of free offices in London by Sofia entrepreneurs wishing to work in the British capital was agreed by the Executive Director of the Sofia Privatization and Investment Agency Vladimir Danailov and Tony Margiota, a representative of the British agency "London and Partners", reports mediapool.

This was done during the visit to London of the Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fankadova. A general work agreement is about to be discussed and signed. The document will engage London to provide full cooperation for Sofia's business by providing support for opening a company, finding staff, contacting and presenting to local businesses.

In turn, the Sofia Privatization Agency will offer the same concrete support to the London business that want to invest in Sofia, Danailov said. London has similar agreements with cities like Lisbon, Paris, Tel Aviv and Los Angeles. The London agency finances 50 percent of the British capital's municipality, and the other 50 percent is provided by the business. It employs around 150 people who develop projects in the field of promoting and attracting foreign entrepreneurs, education and tourism.