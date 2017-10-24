London will Provide Free Offices for Entrepreneurs from Sofia

Business | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: London will Provide Free Offices for Entrepreneurs from Sofia Pixabay.com

Temporary use of free offices in London by Sofia entrepreneurs wishing to work in the British capital was agreed by the Executive Director of the Sofia Privatization and Investment Agency Vladimir Danailov and Tony Margiota, a representative of the British agency "London and Partners", reports mediapool. 

This was done during the visit to London of the Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fankadova. A general work agreement is about to be discussed and signed. The document will engage London to provide full cooperation for Sofia's business by providing support for opening a company, finding staff, contacting and presenting to local businesses.

In turn, the Sofia Privatization Agency will offer the same concrete support to the London business that want to invest in Sofia, Danailov said. London has similar agreements with cities like Lisbon, Paris, Tel Aviv and Los Angeles. The London agency finances 50 percent of the British capital's municipality, and the other 50 percent is provided by the business. It employs around 150 people who develop projects in the field of promoting and attracting foreign entrepreneurs, education and tourism.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: London, sofia, cooperation, agreement, office space, entrepreneurs
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria