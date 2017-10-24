The US Secretary of State made a Surprise Visit to Iraq

Rex Tillerson called for a solution to the conflict between Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan through dialogue on his unexpected visit to Iraq, BNT reports.

The visit was identified as a demonstration of Washington's support for a united Iraq following the Kurdish independence referendum. The US Secretary of State will discuss with Iraqi leaders the future of Iraq after the defeat of the "Islamic State".

Tillerson's position is that an Arab Union should be set up in the region to resist Iran in the Middle East, BNT added.