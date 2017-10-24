The US Secretary of State made a Surprise Visit to Iraq
wikipedia
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Rex Tillerson called for a solution to the conflict between Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan through dialogue on his unexpected visit to Iraq, BNT reports.
The visit was identified as a demonstration of Washington's support for a united Iraq following the Kurdish independence referendum. The US Secretary of State will discuss with Iraqi leaders the future of Iraq after the defeat of the "Islamic State".
Tillerson's position is that an Arab Union should be set up in the region to resist Iran in the Middle East, BNT added.
- » Borisov will Meet with the Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yeon
- » Tomorrow EU Commissioner Vera Jourova coming for a 2 Day Visit to Bulgaria
- » Putin and Trump Might Meet at International Forum in Vietnam
- » Canadian Mineral Exploration Company has Signed a 3-Year Exploration Agreement with Bulgaria
- » Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will be on a Two-Day Visit to France
- » A European Funding will be Provided for the Construction of the Railway Link Between Bulgaria and Greece
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)