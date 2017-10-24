Bulgaria Reports Two Outbreaks of H5 Bird Flu

Bulgaria has reported two outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, quoted by Reuters.

One outbreak occurred on a farm in the village of Stefanovo in the northeastern region of Dobric. The virus killed 418 birds while the rest of the 10,000-strong flock were slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Bulgarian agriculture ministry.

The other outbreak was discovered in a backyard in Uzundzhovo in the southern region of Haskovo, where 84 birds died of the virus and the other 64 on site were slaughtered, the report said.