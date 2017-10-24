Budapest Thankful For Ankara's Efforts to Prevent EU Migrant Crisis

Turkey's efforts to curb the mass influx of migrants into the European Union and its helping hand is widely appreciated in Budapest, former Minister and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's senior adviser Géza Szőcs said, Daily Sabah writeds.



The Hungarian prime minister's senior adviser told Daily Sabah that Ankara's effective efforts to alleviate the overwhelming burden that fell on the shoulders of Europe in the summer of 2015 has been appreciated in Hungary.



"In the light of the problems and in the shadow of growing threats, we particularly appreciate Turkey's efforts in preventing the aggravation of emerging crises hanging over the head of Europe and making the consequences manageable," Szőcs asserted.



Pointing to the battle against terrorism, the admission of asylum seekers and migrants, as well as tackling regional conflicts and the fight against xenophobia, Szőcs said: "All of these constitute worthy grounds for paying our respect to Turkey. And so, it is only natural for us to consistently support Turkey in its efforts and its endeavors to develop closer relations with Europe."