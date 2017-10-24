The Repairs of the National Palace of Culture will End by Christmas

''The repairs of the National Palace of Culture and Boyana Residence are finished and from a logistic point of view, Bulgaria will be ready for its European presidency by January.'' This was announced by Minister Liliana Pavlova before bTV. According to her, work on the National Palace of Culture will end at the latest by Christmas.

Arrangements have already been reached with 21 hotels that will accept 22 000 people during the presidency. 2000 of them will be VIP guests. The requirements for the admission of European officials include a location near the National Palace of Culture or Sofia Airport and at least three stars, Pavlova explained.

She made it clear that in the coming months Bulgaria will have an important role and will not just implement a plan that has long been established elsewhere. In her words, our country will stand up for both its position and the interests of all 28 in the EU in the "institutional triangle" of the Council of the EU, the European Commission and the European Parliament.

"The European agenda will not change sharply. 2018 is the last before the end of the mandate of these EC and EPs, it is normal to finally have an acceleration of the things that were not accepted, "commented Lilyana Pavlova.

She also hopes Bulgaria to hold the biggest debate on Europe's future - how will it work after 2020, and whether we will continue to receive funding after the exit of the UK from the EU. 

