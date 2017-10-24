"Parents - Conflicts - Aggression and Child Protection" is the Topic of a Round Table in the National Assembly Today

"Parents - Conflicts - Aggression and Child Protection" is the topic of a round table in the National Assembly, which today organizes the Committee on Children, Youth and Sports and the State Agency for Child Protection, reported BGNES.

This is the second forum in 2017 in the National Assembly, which will discuss issues related to support for the child protection system.

At the round table, which starts at 11.00 am in the East Hall of the National Assembly, MPs, representatives of state institutions, the National Council for Child Protection and non-governmental organizations working on children's issues are invited.