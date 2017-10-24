Here Are the 12 Wine-Cultural Destinations of Bulgaria

Business » TOURISM | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 08:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Here Are the 12 Wine-Cultural Destinations of Bulgaria Ministry of tourism/ pixabay.com

'We present you an idea for 12 wine-culinary destinations, part of the project "Share Bulgaria", which we develop jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.'' This was announced by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, who together with Minister Rumen Porozhanov officially presented the destinations to the tourism and agriculture sectors.

''When designing the project, we chose the wine-culinary destinations to be 12 and the number is not accidental, 12 are the months of the year'', Minister Angelkova said, quoted by the press center.

Here are the destinations:

1. The Struma Valley - includes Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Sandanski and Melnik


2. Mesta valley - includes Razlog, Bansko, Gotse Delchev and Hadzhidimovo


3. Western Thrace - includes the regions of Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Asenovgrad


4. The Rose Valley - includes Panagyurishte, Koprivshtitsa, Starosel, Kazanlak and Hissarya


5. Eastern Thrace - includes Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Karnobat


6. Sakar - includes Harmanli, Lyubimets, Svilengrad and Topolovgrad


7. Zlatia - includes Vratsa, Montana and Vidin


8. Misia - includes Pleven, Oryahovo, Svishtov and Rousse


9. Dobrudzha and Northern Black Sea Coast - includes Silistra, Dobrich, Varna and Balchik


10. Southern Black Sea Coast - includes Burgas, Nessebar, Pomorie, Sozopol and Tsarevo


11. Old capitals - includes Veliko Turnovo, Pliska, Preslav, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Targovishte and Shumen


12. Eastern Rhodopes - includes Haskovo, Kardzhali and Ivaylovgrad

The next stage of the project will be the discussion of the destinations with the industry. Six round tables are being prepared in the country where the destinations will be presented in detail to local businesses, organizations and municipalities.

 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Porozhanov, Nikolina Angelkova, tourism, wine, destinations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria