Police Officer was Found Shot in Sofia's Mladost Quarter

A policeman was found shot in the head in a bl. 30 in the metropolitan quarter of Mladost 1. According to the director of the SDRC, Commissioner Ivaylo Ivanov, reports webcafe.

He said that the MoI official was accommodated in the District Hospital, and the circumstances are being clarified at the moment.

The man is 48 years old and there is risk for his life, said Anton Loukov, the spokesman of the health resort. The report of what happened was filed by his wife who found him lying on the floor in their home.

According to the latest information, the police officer is from 7th police station. He attempted suicide by shooting his personal weapon.