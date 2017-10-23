Centralised Heating for Sofia is Ready for the New Season
Pixabay.com
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
"Toplofikatsia Sofia" is ready to start the new heating season in the capital, announced the municipal company.
According to the requirements of the regulations, the district heating company has the obligation to supply to the customers thermal energy in the substations of the buildings in the period from 1 October to 30 April when the two requirements are met - three consecutive days with a daily average temperature of less than 12 degrees and a forecast NIMH - BAS for permanent cooling.
- » Public Discussions on Gas Extraction in the Dobrudzha Region
- » Random Inspections Indicate Good Preparation of Network Electric Operators for the Winter
- » Just One Marine Wind Turbine Farm can Power the Whole World
- » Large Scale Power Outages in Sofia from Today
- » Europe will Receive Azerbaijani Gas in 2020
- » Gazprom does not Exclude the Possibility of Building New Gas Pipelines for Europe
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)