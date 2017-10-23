Centralised Heating for Sofia is Ready for the New Season

"Toplofikatsia Sofia" is ready to start the new heating season in the capital, announced the municipal company.

According to the requirements of the regulations, the district heating company has the obligation to supply to the customers thermal energy in the substations of the buildings in the period from 1 October to 30 April when the two requirements are met - three consecutive days with a daily average temperature of less than 12 degrees and a forecast NIMH - BAS for permanent cooling.