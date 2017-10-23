Avalanche Buried 10 Climbers on Mongolian Peak Odon Tanger

10 climbers, ignoring the ban on climbing Mongol Peak Odon Tanger, have died as a result of an avalanche, seven people are missing, AFP reports.

According to data from the local rescue service, climbers, all of whom are Mongol citizens, disappeared on Sunday after they climbed the 4,221 meters altitude. The bodies are found at 3,400 meters. There were four women and 13 men aged between 30 and 50 in the group. Another group of 10 climbers has managed to get down without a problem.

The government has introduced a ban on climbing the summit in 2015, although four other climbers have died in the last 50 years.