The UAE has Appointed the World's First Minister of Artificial Intelligence

Twenty-seven-year-old Omar Olama of the United Arab Emirates became the world's first minister of artificial intelligence, reports kaldata.

His primary role and task is to make the UAE the country most prepared for the AI Revolution. The creation of the new post and the appointment of Omar OlaMa was officially announced by the UAE Prime Minister Mohammed Maktoum. He said the country's government is interested in the UAE being fully prepared for the AI ​​revolution.

He noted that as the artificial intelligence evolved, many professions would become unnecessary. This means that training needs to be started now so that the professional habits of the population remain demanded and necessary. It is this task that is a priority for the new minister.