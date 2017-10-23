The Municipality of Plovdiv will Make a New Large Park

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 23, 2017, Monday // 17:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Municipality of Plovdiv will Make a New Large Park Plovdiv, opoznai.bg by Stoian Stoianov

A new park next to the Rack Canal in Plovdiv will be built in the coming years, reports mediapool. 

It will have an area of 655 decares, the forestation will be done in four stages, the first one starting next year, said the mayor of the town Ivan Totev. The project will cost 4.6 million leva and will be approved by the municipal council. The new park will have alleys and recreation areas, access will be non-stop and unlimited.

The area will be enclosed and will be accessed from certain locations.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria