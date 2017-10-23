The Municipality of Plovdiv will Make a New Large Park

A new park next to the Rack Canal in Plovdiv will be built in the coming years, reports mediapool.

It will have an area of 655 decares, the forestation will be done in four stages, the first one starting next year, said the mayor of the town Ivan Totev. The project will cost 4.6 million leva and will be approved by the municipal council. The new park will have alleys and recreation areas, access will be non-stop and unlimited.

The area will be enclosed and will be accessed from certain locations.