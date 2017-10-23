Winter Road Maintenance Begins from November 1

The Winter Maintenance of Republican Roads is Introduced on 1 November, the Travel Agency announced.

Although the meteorologists' forecast for the next 10 days is for a good weather, the necessary actions are taken to ensure the safe travel of the drivers on the alpine roads and passes such as Petrohan, Troyan - Karnare, Shipka, Predela, plots in Smolyan region and others.

Preparations for the winter season are scheduled, the API said. This week the inspections of the cleaning companies begins - there will be inspections on the available equipment, raw materials - salt, sand, brine, etc. In the maintenance of 20 000 km of republic roads in the winter months there will be about 3000 snow-cleaning machines spraying equipment sand, etc. There will be about 100,000 tons of salt, 300,000 tons of sand.

The directors of the 27 District Road Administrations are required to monitor the area forecasts and to take the necessary actions to process roads in high-mountain areas and passageways where there are prerequisites for slipperiness and icing on wetlands.