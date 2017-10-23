Bulgaria is at the Bottom Among the Other EU Members on Internet Consumption

Another ranking places our country at the bottom among the other members of the European Union. This time, Internet World Stats ranks internet consumption in the 28 countries, including the UK.

The survey was conducted in June 2017, statistics cover both countries around the world and focus on EU members, according to BGNES.

Bulgaria is the last in the ranking. With a population of 7,045,259 people as of June 2017, the Internet users in Bulgaria are 4 213 065, which is 59.8% of the population. The users of Facebook's social network are 3 million and 300 thousand.

A little ahead of us is Romania with 62.8% Internet users and 8,400,000 Facebook users.

The first five are Luxembourg with 97.5% Internet users of the whole population, Denmark with 96.9%, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with 94.8% and Ireland with 93.8%.

In the second fifth followed Sweden by 92.9%, Finland - 92.5%, Estonia - 91.6%, Germany - 89.6% and the Czech Republic by - 88.3%

The last 5 places are Poland 73.3%, Portugal 72.4%, Greece 69.1%, Romania 62%, and Bulgaria 59.8%.