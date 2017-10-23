Armed Attacker Bursts into Moscow Radio Station Studio
October 23, 2017, Monday
A man armed with a knife forced his way into the office of the Ekho Moskvy radio station in Moscow’s central street Novy Arbat on Monday to injure host Tatyana Felgengauer, the radio station’s website said, TASS reported.
"The man who burst into the radio station’s office stabbed host Tatyana Felgengauer in the throat. He was detained by security personnel and handed over to the police. The doctors say Tatyana’s life is not in danger. A catheter had to be placed. She was taken to hospital," the statement runs.
