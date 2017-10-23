From 2019 90% of the Territory of Bulgaria will be Protected from Hailstorms

From 2019, the town-protection system will cover 90% of the territory of Bulgaria. This was announced in Rousse by the Executive Director of the Agency "Fighting with the hailstorms" Eng. Vanyo Slaveev, investor.bg reported.

He explained that the existing system, consisting of nine command stations and 200 rocket sites (in the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Sliven), will be further developed with two more polygons - near Haskovo and Kazanlak - Karlovo. Thus, rocket platforms will become 262 with 11 command points from 2018.

In 2019, it will also be used the airplane grounding system, which will cover the rest of the country, which also includes the Rousse region. For this purpose, more radars will be deployed to provide meteorological information to the system. They are also the most expensive part.

