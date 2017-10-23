The Ruling Coalition in Argentina Won the Parliamentary Elections

Bulgaria: The Ruling Coalition in Argentina Won the Parliamentary Elections

The ruling coalition of center-right President Mauricio Macri won most votes in Argentina's parliamentary elections according to the forecast, the France press reported.

The data of TN America show that the ruling Cambemos Coalition ("For Change") wins nationally and will increase its representation in the two Chambers of Parliament.

"The Argentineans have been able to show their will on this democratic day that has passed without incident, we are expecting the results," Prime Minister Marcos Pena told reporters.

Second is the Civic Union of former President Christina de Kirchner and her allies. Kirchner, who has been charged with corruption, is likely to be elected to the Senate in Buenos Aires and will receive parliamentary immunity. 33 million Argentinians had the right to vote in yesterday's elections to renew half of the Chamber of Deputies (257 mandates) and a third of the Senate (72 seats). Turnout reached 78 per cent. Voting is mandatory, AFP notes.

