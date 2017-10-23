Taxi Crashed into the Car of the Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party

Society » INCIDENTS | October 23, 2017, Monday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Taxi Crashed into the Car of the Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party twitter.com

BSP leader Cornelia Ninova has again been a participant in a car crash, reports mediapool. 

On Monday, Ninova's car was hit by a taxi in downtown Sofia. She was not seriously injured suffered.

This is the second such incident for the leader of the Socialists in the last two months. After the previous one, Ninova had to wear a necktie. Then her car was hit again by another car as she traveled to the BSP headquarters on Positano Street.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crash, BSP, leader, Kornelia Ninova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria