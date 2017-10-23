Taxi Crashed into the Car of the Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party

BSP leader Cornelia Ninova has again been a participant in a car crash, reports mediapool.

On Monday, Ninova's car was hit by a taxi in downtown Sofia. She was not seriously injured suffered.

This is the second such incident for the leader of the Socialists in the last two months. After the previous one, Ninova had to wear a necktie. Then her car was hit again by another car as she traveled to the BSP headquarters on Positano Street.