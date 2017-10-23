How Technology Has Improved Games and Sports

Advances in technology have affected every aspect of society. A baby’s growth can be tracked in the womb, and life can be prolonged by pacemakers and dialysis machines. You can buy shares in an overseas company at the click of a button, and order flowers for next day delivery in a country the other side of the globe. No part of our culture is left untouched, and that includes sport. The use of technology in sport and games was initially met with a mixed reaction; how can something that celebrates human physical athleticism benefit from a computer? However, there are great benefits to using technology in sport, and here are four ways that sport has benefited from technology.

Training

The performance of an athlete can be analysed to levels that have previously been unseen. Coaching staff can monitor the performances of their team so that improvements can be made to individual training regimes. It’s no longer a one-size fits all approach. Technology allows coaches to give a greater quality of feedback to their team, so that optimal fitness can be achieved. The most significant piece of technology to help with training was the video camera in the 1980s; it revolutionised sports performance analysis.

Spectators

Spectators are given unprecedented viewing of their chosen sports, thanks to improved technology. Not only can the audience see the performance, but they can simultaneously review professional analysis and see statistics. People are now able to access and be involved with sports and games from anywhere in the world. Whether you want to watch the Kabaddi World Cup, play 32Red Slots, or watch the Highland Games, you can join a global audience.

Rules and Legislation

A questionable decision by a referee has caused many instances of very unsportsmanlike behaviour. Technology has provided an error-proof method of taking measurements, and has removed the possibility of wrong decisions being made by human error. Horse racing has benefitted enormously from technology being used to confirm the winner of the races, which is advantageous when there is potentially a lot of money riding on the decision of who won. If a sport or game has legislation to protect it, it will benefit from technology.

Hawkeye is a piece of technology that was first used in 2001, and produces a whole range of statistical analysis including the speed and trajectory of the ball after bounce; initially Hawkeye was used in cricket, but it’s now used in tennis to assist in deciding whether a ball is in or out. Technology ensures fairness in sport and games.

Design

Sport is big business, and there is a lot of money invested into the design and development of sports equipment and clothing to help athletes improve their performance. Advances in technology have seen improvements to the materials that are used for manufacturing the equipment and sportswear. One example being the development of polyurethane for swimwear which led to it being banned after the 2008 Olympics due to the extent that it improved performance. Kevlar fibre has been developed for use in sails, football boots and bicycle helmets: a fibre that is 5 times stronger than steel but lighter. The good news is that the technological and design advances that the professional sports athletes benefit from soon trickle down for public consumption as the companies try to recoup the money that has been spent