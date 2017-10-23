Typhoon "Lan" Hits Japan Leaving 5 People Dead

Five people were killed and 85 injured as a result of the typhoon Lan that hit Japan, reports TASS. 

The killed were victims of landslides and floods, as well as falling objects. Today, more than 81,000 inhabitants of the Japanese Prefecture Fukushima in northeastern Honshu received an evacuation order due to the flood danger caused by heavy rainfall. Local government urges in extreme cases the population to come up on the roofs of the houses and wait for help.

Rescue teams of boats are sent to flooded areas. In some cases, people are rescued from the roofs of their houses by helicopter. In a significant part of the territory of Japan, rainfall from the typhoon continue. More than 800 mm of precipitation fell over the past 72 hours in the Hueshu Peninsula.

The disturbed movement of trains is being restored and the airports return to normal operation. 

