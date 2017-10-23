CIA Director: "Do not Ask Questions if Kim Suddenly Dies"

"If Kim dies, I'm just not going to talk about it. Someone may think it's accidental", said CIA director Mike Pompeo with a smile to a forum of national security officials, reports bgnes. 

The media recall that the CIA has a dark history in attempting to liquidate the leaders of Iran, Cuba, Congo, Vietnam and Chile. Earlier this year, North Korea said the CIA tried to kill Kim with the help of the South Korean intelligence services. The CIA director pointed out that the government of Kim is on the brink of a nuclear war that could be aimed at US targets, and work should be done to prevent it.

Officially, Washington claims they prefer, solving the problem through diplomacy and sanctions, and that Kim Jong Un is forced to negotiate, but the military option is not dismissed.

