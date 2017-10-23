Russia is Considering Freezing its Membership of the European Court of Human Rights
Russia is considering freezing its membership of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the Council of Europe and reducing its contribution to this organization, BBC quoted Izvestia.
According to high-ranking sources from the State Duma and the Council of the Federation - the Russian Senate, Moscow plans to cut its contribution to the Council of Europe by 7 to 10 million dollars, which corresponds approximately to the means of the court.
Russia will take this decision if it does not get the right to vote when electing judges in the ECHR.
