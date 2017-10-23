Bulgaria's Debt For 2016 is 29% of GDP

Business » FINANCE | October 23, 2017, Monday // 13:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Debt For 2016 is 29% of GDP archive

According to the final data of the National Statistical Institute the General Government Institutional Sector reported in 2016 a deficit of 36 million BGN or 0.04% of GDP. The deficit in Central Government amounted to 130 million BGN or 0.14% of GDP. The Local Government subsector reported a surplus of 73 million BGN and the sub-sector Social Security Funds 21 million BGN. The Government Debt of Bulgaria for 2016 is 27 322 million BGN or 29.03% of GDP.

The statistical information on the activities of General Government institutional sector including debt, deficit and surplus is elaborated according to the harmonized EU methodology. In implementation of Council Regulation (EC) No. 479/2009 on the application of the Protocol on the excessive deficit procedure annexed to the Treaty establishing the European Community, each member state provides to Eurostat (European Commission) preliminary data on deficit/surplus and debt for the reporting year as of 31st March of the next year and the final data - as of 30th September of the next year.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, debt, National Statistical Institute, NSI
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria