Citizens have contacted the authorities about new anti-parking poles at the stop at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) tunnel in Sofia, reports Mediapool.

The old poles were removed, new holes were made in the granite slabs and new poles are being placed with reflective strips. They are, however, placed not in a straight line, but in an unprofessional way.

The signal for the replacement was distributed in the Facebook page of "Save Sofia" and caused hundreds of comments. Spasi Sofia recalled that the National Palace of Culture is one of the main buildings in which the events will take place alongside the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU, which starts next year.

Several months ago Sofia Municipality announced that the tunnel under the National Palace of Culture will be renovated in 2018. New waterproofing, illumination, signaling and restraint will be added.

In the picture you can compare anti-parking poles in Congo with those under the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.