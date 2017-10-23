The EP is Discussing a Report on Minimum Income in the EU
EU ministers of social policy and health will determine their position to revise the current directive on posted workers, Sega said.
The European Parliament will discuss a report on minimum income in the EU, expecting MEPs to call on Member States to introduce adequate minimum incomes as a means of combating poverty
