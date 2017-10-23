Bulgaria’s Asset Forfeiture Commission Seized a Ship

October 23, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Asset Forfeiture Commission Seized a Ship

On 23rd of October, the Bulgarian commission for forfeiture of illegally acquired assets confiscated a ship, which is the first case of its type. "Balkan Princess" was operated as a restaurant for a long time in the city of Russe, situated on the Danube river. The ship is now in the port of Vidin, another city on the Danube.

According to the commission, “Balkan Princess” was used for smuggling of fuel that was bought from foreign ships and imported illegally in Bulgaria.

A court decision for confiscation to the value of over BGN 300, 000 has entered into force against the owner Vassil Kanev. In addition to the ship, shares and money will be seized. He has been sentenced as leader of an organized crime group for smuggling of fuel.

 

Source: The Bulgarian National Television

