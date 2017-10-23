Kylian Mbappe was Chosen as the Best Young footballer in Europe

French national Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boy Award for Europe's best young footballer for the year 2017 in a sports journalist poll organized by the Italian Tutosport.

Mbappe received 291 votes, with about twice as much as runner-up Ousmane Dembele ("Barcelona"). After them are Marcus Rashford ("Manchester United"), Gabriel Jeseus ("Manchester C") and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma ("Milan").

Mbappe had a very strong last season for Monaco, attracting the attention of clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Liverpool and others. Eventually he switched to "Paris Saint Germain".

Interestingly, for the third time in the last 5 years this prize is won by a Frenchman after Paul Pogba (2013) and Antony Martial (2015).