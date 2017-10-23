Kylian Mbappe was Chosen as the Best Young footballer in Europe

Sports | October 23, 2017, Monday // 13:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kylian Mbappe was Chosen as the Best Young footballer in Europe YouTube.com

French national Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boy Award for Europe's best young footballer for the year 2017 in a sports journalist poll organized by the Italian Tutosport.

Mbappe received 291 votes, with about twice as much as runner-up Ousmane Dembele ("Barcelona"). After them are Marcus Rashford ("Manchester United"), Gabriel Jeseus ("Manchester C") and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma ("Milan").

Mbappe had a very strong last season for Monaco, attracting the attention of clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Liverpool and others. Eventually he switched to "Paris Saint Germain".

Interestingly, for the third time in the last 5 years this prize is won by a Frenchman after Paul Pogba (2013) and Antony Martial (2015).

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: young footballer, award, Kylian Mbappe
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria