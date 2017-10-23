Kylian Mbappe was Chosen as the Best Young footballer in Europe
French national Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boy Award for Europe's best young footballer for the year 2017 in a sports journalist poll organized by the Italian Tutosport.
Mbappe received 291 votes, with about twice as much as runner-up Ousmane Dembele ("Barcelona"). After them are Marcus Rashford ("Manchester United"), Gabriel Jeseus ("Manchester C") and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma ("Milan").
Mbappe had a very strong last season for Monaco, attracting the attention of clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and others. Eventually he switched to "Paris Saint Germain".
Interestingly, for the third time in the last 5 years this prize is won by a Frenchman after Paul Pogba (2013) and Antony Martial (2015).
- » Grigor Dimitrov Remains Eighth in the World
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Semi-finalist in Stockholm
- » Putin Described Russia's Olympic Problems as "Humiliation for the Country"
- » Ludogorets Defeated Sporting Braga with 2:0 and is Leader in Group C of Europa League
- » Grigor Dimitrov Progresses to the Next Round of the Stockholm Tournament
- » American Olympic Gymnast Revealed that the Team Doctor had Raped her