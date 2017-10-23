Eurosceptic Party of Billionaire Babis Wins Elections in the Czech Republic

Without any surprise, the populist ANO party of Czech billionaire Andrei Babis (also known as the Czech Trump) won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, which took place on Friday and Saturday, reports Mediapool.

The party of the 63-year-old media tycoon and former finance minister got 30.74% of the vote, Reuters reported.

Data is based on more than 75 percent of the vote count. The second position is the anti-migrant party "Freedom and direct democracy" (SAP) of Tokyo-born businessman Tomio Okamura with 11.17 percent. The Communist Party of the Czech Republic and Moravia, the Anarchist Party of Pirates, the Christian Democrats and the Party of "Mayors and Independents" and former Social Democrats are among the parties that jump over a 5-percent barrier.

Although the country has one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU and one of the lowest unemployment rates, voters are tired from all the corruption and especially the unpopular left-centrist Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.

The populist party ANO created by the media tycoon and former finance minister, Babis, promises to fight corruption and also made a strong debut in Czech politics four years ago, surprisingly becoming second political power in the country in the previous elections and made a small coalition partnership in the government.

ANO, like most of the Czech parties, totally rejects the EU quota allocation mechanism for refugees, and its leader is critical of the EU and is opposed to setting a date for the adoption of the euro.