Dozens of Victims in a Series of Attacks in Nigeria

Thirteen people were killed and sixteen were injured in a series of suicide bombings in Maiduguri, the capital of the Nigerian state of Borno, AFP reported.

The bombings were made by three women. The first of them triggered an explosive belt in the evening in front of a small restaurant and killed 13 people, revealed a military source who has asked for anonymity.

Minutes later, a second woman exploded and injured at least 16 people. The explosion of the third was stopped and she was detained by the authorities, the source said.