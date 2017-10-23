45 PKK Terrorists Killed in Anti-Terror Operations in a Week

Forty-five PKK terrorists were killed, 19 terrorists were captured in nationwide operations in Turkey in the past week, interior ministry said Monday, Daily Sabahreported.



Security forces, including special operations squads from gendarmerie, police and gendarmerie commando units carried out a total of 455 anti-terror operations throughout the country.



A total of 859 terror suspects, including PKK and Daesh were detained in the operations, ministry said, adding that security forces also detained some 145 people involved in human trafficking.



15 hideouts and cave used by the terrorists in Siirt, Diyarbakır, Van, Erzincan, Hakkari, Tokat and Adıyaman provinces have been destroyed in the operations, while 34 weapons and 266 kilograms of explosive substances, 18 hand grenades and 2,408 ammunition have been destroyed.



Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a bloody decades-long campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.



Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the death of 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, and has injured more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians.