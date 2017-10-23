17-year-old Attacked Random People with an Axe in Switzerland

A 17-year-old teenage boy wounded several people with an axe in the Swiss city of Flums.

The striker is a Latvian citizen. He was arrested by police officers who used firearms against him and wounded him. It is not specified how much the victims have suffered and whether they are seriously injured. The striker acted alone. There is no evidence of terrorist motives.

