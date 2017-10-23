Within 6 Months Everyone in Bulgaria will have Access to their Electronic Health Records

The Ministry of Health has set a target for up to half a year for every Bulgarian to have access to his/her electronic health record.

This was announced to BNT by Minister Nikolay Petrov.

"We have to stop with paper documents, paper recipes and health books. We have the database, access codes are available, but only 30,000 people have shown interest," he added. The opinion of Prof. Petrov is that with the electronic files the control over the activities funded by the Health Fund will be strengthened.