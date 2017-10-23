Within 6 Months Everyone in Bulgaria will have Access to their Electronic Health Records

Society » HEALTH | October 23, 2017, Monday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Within 6 Months Everyone in Bulgaria will have Access to their Electronic Health Records twitter.com

The Ministry of Health has set a target for up to half a year for every Bulgarian to have access to his/her electronic health record.

This was announced to BNT by Minister Nikolay Petrov.

"We have to stop with paper documents, paper recipes and health books. We have the database, access codes are available, but only 30,000 people have shown interest," he added. The opinion of Prof. Petrov is that with the electronic files the control over the activities funded by the Health Fund will be strengthened.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electronic health card, system
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria