The Police Rescued Hostages at a Bowling Club in England

The English police managed to release the hostages at a bowling club in the city of Nuneaton, County Warwickshire, reports sega.

There were no injured people in the incident, although the Sky News claimed a person was taken by an ambulance. Law enforcement officials report that this is not about terrorism, but about family history. According to unofficial information, the gunman is a former husband of a woman who was among the hostages. He kept people in the club for several hours before the police attacked and released them.