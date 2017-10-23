The Police Rescued Hostages at a Bowling Club in England
Crime | October 23, 2017, Monday // 11:30| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The English police managed to release the hostages at a bowling club in the city of Nuneaton, County Warwickshire, reports sega.
There were no injured people in the incident, although the Sky News claimed a person was taken by an ambulance. Law enforcement officials report that this is not about terrorism, but about family history. According to unofficial information, the gunman is a former husband of a woman who was among the hostages. He kept people in the club for several hours before the police attacked and released them.
- » Armed Attacker Bursts into Moscow Radio Station Studio
- » Bulgaria’s Asset Forfeiture Commission Seized a Ship
- » 17-year-old Attacked Random People with an Axe in Switzerland
- » Arrested Suspect for the Attacks in Munich Earlier Today
- » Man goes to Court in Sofia for Trying to Sell Protected Specie Turtle
- » A Dog Trader Grows Nearly 300 Animals in an Illegal Kennel
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)