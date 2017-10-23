Chinese Astronomers Have Said that the Milky Way Limits Are 26% Wider

Chinese Astronomers from the State Observatory have said that the Milky Way limits are 26 percent wider than previously accepted, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said, quoted by BGNES.

Scientists have conducted a LAMOST Spectroscope study, which is the largest on the planet. They have found that the visible night galaxy has a radius of 19 kiloparsecs. This means that our surrounding stellar system extends to almost 38 kiloparsecs (1.1-1.2 thousand trillion kilometers), rather than 30, as it was thought.

Scientists admit that the new boundaries of the Milky Way should not be considered absolute. Determining the new boundaries of the Milky Way can help to study the process of expanding the universe, forming galaxies and the emergence of new stars