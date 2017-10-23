Migration of Greek Companies to Bulgaria and Cyprus is Increasing

Bulgaria: Migration of Greek Companies to Bulgaria and Cyprus is Increasing

The trend of mass migration of Greek firms and freelancers to Bulgaria and Cyprus, where taxes and social security are significantly lower than those of Greece, continues. This is what Kathimerini writes, quoted by expert.bg

The latest official data shows that 15,000 Greek companies and freelancers are registered in Bulgaria, with an annual growth of 30% in the first half of the year.

According to Greek Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatiou, however, eight out of ten Greek companies registered in Bulgaria do not operate.

In Cyprus, the increase for the past year compared to 2015 is 77%.

