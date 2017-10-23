Migration of Greek Companies to Bulgaria and Cyprus is Increasing
The trend of mass migration of Greek firms and freelancers to Bulgaria and Cyprus, where taxes and social security are significantly lower than those of Greece, continues. This is what Kathimerini writes, quoted by expert.bg
The latest official data shows that 15,000 Greek companies and freelancers are registered in Bulgaria, with an annual growth of 30% in the first half of the year.
According to Greek Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatiou, however, eight out of ten Greek companies registered in Bulgaria do not operate.
In Cyprus, the increase for the past year compared to 2015 is 77%.
- » Big Money Stays Away From Booming Bitcoin
- » Bulgaria is at the Bottom Among the Other EU Members on Internet Consumption
- » How Technology Has Improved Games and Sports
- » Bulgaria's Debt For 2016 is 29% of GDP
- » The Ministry of Finance Published the Draft State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2018
- » It will be a Little More Expensive to Get Into the Center of London with an Old Car