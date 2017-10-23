Grigor Dimitrov Remains Eighth in the World

Grigor Dimitrov retains his eighth position in the ATP world rankings this week.

Bugarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has missed the chance to win the title of the Stockholm Open.

The Bulgarian lost at the final in Sweden against last year’s champion Juan Martin del Porto, who deservedly won the game 4-6, 2-6.

Dep Potro overcame Dimitrov for just 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Dimitrov is only 115 points out of the seventh-placed Novak Djokovic. However, the Serb announced that he will not participate in more tournaments this season, so Dimitrov has a real chance to move him out of his position.