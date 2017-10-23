Two Rich Italian Regions Vote For More Autonomy

 Two wealthy regions of northern Italy, Lombardy and Veneto, voted overwhelmingly on Sunday for more autonomy from the central government, according to preliminary results, Reuters reported.

Millions of people in the regions, both run by the once openly secessionist Lega Nord party, voted more than 90 percent for “yes”. Together, Lombardy and Veneto account for a third of the Italian economy. 

The party wants to use the results to persuade Rome to allow the regions to keep more of their taxes at home, though the referendums are not binding on the central government. 

 

