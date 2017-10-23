Brexit: Business Leaders Call For Swift Transition Deal

Britain's five biggest business lobby groups are calling for an urgent Brexit transition deal, or they warn the UK risks losing jobs and investment, BBC writes.

In a joint letter being sent to Brexit Secretary David Davis, the groups, including the Institute of Directors and CBI, will say time is running out.

Sources told the BBC the letter is still in draft form, but will be sent in the next day or two.

A government spokesman said the talks were "making real, tangible progress".

The other lobby groups backing the letter are the British Chambers of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, and the EEF manufacturing body.

Together they represent companies employing millions of workers.