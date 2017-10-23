Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will be on a Two-Day Visit to France

Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will be on a two-day visit to the French Republic on 23 and 24 October, reported BGNES.



On the first day of her visit to Paris, Zaharieva will meet with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. The two will discuss the upcoming Bulgarian presidency of the EU Council. Among the highlights of the talks of the first diplomats of Bulgaria and France will be further topics of the European agenda and the future of the European Union as well as issues in the field of bilateral cooperation.



On October 23, Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva will also meet with Secretary General for European Affairs, Philippe Leglise-Costa. On October 24, during a working breakfast, Ekaterina Zaharieva will talk to Nicole Belloubet, Minister of Justice and Guardian of the State Printing Works of France.