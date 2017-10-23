Crucial Week For the State Budget

It is expected officially this week the Finance Ministry to publish the estimates for the 2018th year, reported BGNES.

It was announced in advance that about BGN 700 million will be set aside for salaries, BGN 55 million for the Ministry of Interior and an additional BGN 100 million for military salaries, Nova TV reported.



The draft budget must be discussed with business and trade unions on Friday, and by the end of the month, by law, then to be submitted to the National Assembly for voting by the deputies. Meanwhile, the Supervisory Board of the Health Fund will discuss health care funds today.