NIMH: Rains will Start From the West and will Spread Throughout the Western Half of the Country

Substantial cloudiness is forecast for today. Rains will start from the West and will spread throughout the western half of the country by the evening. In Eastern Bulgaria, the southeastern wind will increase, while in the evening moderate wind from the Northwest will bring cold air. Maximum temperatures will range from 13-14°C in the western regions to 23-24°C in some areas in Eastern Bulgaria.



In the night, the rains will spread into the eastern half of the country.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.

With a cyclone passing across the Balkans, the atmospheric pressure in Bulgaria will strongly decrease.