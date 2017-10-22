Russia Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Released From Prison
Source: Twitter
Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny announced his release from jail Sunday by posting a selfie on Instagram and offering an upbeat account of his time behind bars.
Navalny uploaded a picture of himself leaving the detention center after 20 days in jail, saying he had read 20 books, learned several words in the Kyrgyz language and drunk 80 liters of tea.
"Ready for work," he wrote before announcing a rally in Astrakhan, a southern Russian city on the banks on the River Volga.
NBC News
- » Russia's Putin Calls For Gradual Reform of U.N.
- » Russia's Central Bank Backs Move to Block Bitcoin Websites
- » Israeli Spies Found Russians Using Kaspersky Software for Hacks
- » Russian Opposition Calls for Putin to Quit at Moscow Rally
- » Train Collides With Bus In Russia, Killing At Least 17
- » Russia's Putin Says hasn't Decided if he will Run in 2018 Election
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)