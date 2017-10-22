Bulgaria Fulfilled All the Criteria For Entry into Schengen, Bulgarian Foreign Minister

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 22, 2017, Sunday // 14:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Fulfilled All the Criteria For Entry into Schengen, Bulgarian Foreign Minister pixabay.com

''We have fulfilled all the criteria for entry into Schengen. I hope next year to get access at least by air and sea. " That was what Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told Nova TV, quoted by BGNES.

At the same time, she pointed out that the Schengen Agreement is not working anyway because of the increased border control caused by illegal migration. "The fact is that Bulgaria is best able to protect the external border. At the same time, we are not members of Schengen, "Zaharieva said.

As for the dispute over the border with Turkey, the Minister commented: "There is no country that does not thank Bulgaria for this facility."

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, border, turkey, Schengen
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria