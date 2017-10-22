Bulgaria Fulfilled All the Criteria For Entry into Schengen, Bulgarian Foreign Minister

''We have fulfilled all the criteria for entry into Schengen. I hope next year to get access at least by air and sea. " That was what Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told Nova TV, quoted by BGNES.

At the same time, she pointed out that the Schengen Agreement is not working anyway because of the increased border control caused by illegal migration. "The fact is that Bulgaria is best able to protect the external border. At the same time, we are not members of Schengen, "Zaharieva said.

As for the dispute over the border with Turkey, the Minister commented: "There is no country that does not thank Bulgaria for this facility."