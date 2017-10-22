China Says Needs to Create Jobs For 15 million People Every Year

China needs to create jobs for 15 million people every year and will maintain support for entrepreneurship to help achieve this, the country’s labor minister said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The overall pressure on employment is still very large, head of China’s ministry of human resources and social security, Yin Weimin, told reporters, singling out recent university graduates as one group in need of more job creation.

China is confident that it can maintain a stable employment situation despite these challenges, Yin said.

