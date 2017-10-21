Pablo Neruda did not Die of Cancer but may have been Poisoned

The Chilean poet and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971 did not die of cancer. This was announced by Judge Mario Carossa after meeting with an international group of experts who analyzed the poet's remnants. They were exhumed in April 2013 and buried again in April 2016.

Judge Carossa announced that "a new poison" was found in the bones of the world-famous poet: "This requires a new analysis that will allow us to make a definitive conclusion. that there was interference from third parties, but there is a likelihood that we may also have died of natural death if the version of "new poison" is not confirmed.

Pablo Neruda died on September 23, 1973. Suspicion for violent death was expressed by his Secretary Manuel Arai in an interview with Mexican magazine in 2011. He then said that Nobel laureate for literature may have died as a result of a lethal injection rather than a cancer.