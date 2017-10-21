Arrested Suspect for the Attacks in Munich Earlier Today

Arrested Suspect for the Attacks in Munich Earlier Today

Police arrested a suspect in the center of Munich today, the BNR said. Earlier in the day a man armed with a knife wounded five people. They have not died. So far there is no information about the attacker's motives.

The police said they were searching for a man of about 40 years of age who was riding a bicycle and was wearing gray trousers and a green top of a tracksuit. Because of the attack, the police called for people to avoid the area of Rosenheimer Platz's central square. Those living around should stay in their homes.

Tags: Munich, attack, suspect
