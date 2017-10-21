Arrested Suspect for the Attacks in Munich Earlier Today
Crime | October 21, 2017, Saturday // 17:57| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police arrested a suspect in the center of Munich today, the BNR said. Earlier in the day a man armed with a knife wounded five people. They have not died. So far there is no information about the attacker's motives.
The police said they were searching for a man of about 40 years of age who was riding a bicycle and was wearing gray trousers and a green top of a tracksuit. Because of the attack, the police called for people to avoid the area of Rosenheimer Platz's central square. Those living around should stay in their homes.
- » Man goes to Court in Sofia for Trying to Sell Protected Specie Turtle
- » A Dog Trader Grows Nearly 300 Animals in an Illegal Kennel
- » The Authorities Seized a Painting by Salvador Dali from Art Smugglers
- » Between 10-15% of Young People in Bulgaria Fall Victims to Human Trafficking
- » Thousands of Textile Products with the Logo of Famous Brands were Detained аt Kapitan Andreevo
- » 20 Arrested in Joint Police-Prosecutor’s Office Operation across Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)