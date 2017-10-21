End of Autonomous Catalonia! Madrid has taken away the Rights of the Government of Puigdemont

End of the self-management of Catalonia. As the state warned on Thursday, the Spanish government has begun the process of taking away the autonomous status of the area. Spain's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, spoke personally after the extraordinary government meeting held today in Madrid.

He announced that the rights of the Catalan Parliament would be cut, the regional government would be dismissed. Which also applies to leader Carles Puigdemont. In addition, new regional elections will be convened. They will be held within the next 6 months, bTV reported.

Rajoy, however, did not regret the fact that such a development had taken place. The Spanish Prime Minister noted that his government "never wanted" to trigger Article 155 of the Constitution to suspend the self-government of the province but is forced to do so. "The Cabinet had no choice but to impose direct management of the area," he said, pointing out that the regional authorities acted "against the law and in search of a confrontation."

The solution, Rajoy said, also aims to restore the rule of law, ensure the neutrality of regional institutions and public services and economic activity, and safeguard citizens' rights.

Now the resolution has to be approved by the Senate, with the vote scheduled for October 27 (Friday). The Spanish Prime Minister also said the latest data on the economy in Catalonia is "worrying" and that if economic independence is announced, economic growth will fall by 30%.