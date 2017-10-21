Unknown Man Attacked People in a Polish Store with a Knife, 1 Dead and 9 Injured

An unknown man attacked people with aa knife at a shop in the town of Stalowa Wola in southeastern Poland, according to a local radio station quoted by TASS.

The incident took place around 15pm local time on Friday at the city's largest shopping center. The 27-year-old man entered the store and began to stab customers chaotically. The attacker is caught by the police.

The victims are accommodated in a hospital. Many of them are in severe condition.

A 50-year-old woman who was attacked at the mall died later in the hospital, the regional police spokesperson in Rzeszow, Anna Klee, was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying.

"He was attacking people from behind, hitting them with the knife," Klee told PAP.

Police chief Krzysztof Pobuta said the 27-year-old attacker was not able to explain his motives and was in an emotional state.

Pobuta said there's "no terrorist or ideological context for the attack, it is rather his poor psychological condition."

Regional governor Ewa Leniart says four of the injured have undergone surgery and two of them are in critical condition. She says five women and four men between 50 and 18 were wounded.

A breathalyzer test showed that he was sober and blood tests are being done to check whether he was under the influence of any other substances, another official said.