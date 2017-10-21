Jihadists Killed over 58 Policemen in Egypt
At least 58 Egyptian police officers have been killed in an attack by jihadists , local media reported.
The attack took place in Giza province, 150 km away. from the capital Cairo. The police forces acted on a signal, but they were ambushed.
The Jihadists fired with guns and grenades. Among the fallen there are 23 commandos and 35 recruits. Minutes after the start of the shootout, the authorities sent additional army units and helicopters.
